Composer Monty Norman, who composed the well known theme song for the famous James Bond film, has sadly passed away at the age of 94. The very first James Bond film Dr. No which starred Sean Connery, was where Monty Norman's theme song was first heard. John Barry's jazz arrangement in it often led people mistaking him for the composer. Norman then went to court to defend his credit and won. James Bond Franchise Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson To Receive Fellowship by the British Film Institute.

View Tweet Here:

