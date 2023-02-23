Singer-songwriter, Lewis Capaldi got all the love from fans during one of his latest gig. Well, it so happened that the Scottish star experienced Tourette symptoms mid-show while singing "Someone You Loved", but was instantly saved by his admirers as they finished the lyrics for him. Indeed, that's pure love! Backstreet Boys India Tour Date & Venue Announced! The Iconic Band to Perform Live in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Watch Lewis Capaldi Singing:

Lewis Capaldi fans finish song for him as he experiences Tourette's symptoms mid-show. https://t.co/srSFIxpNdG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

