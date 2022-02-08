Pixar has officially released the trailer for the Toy Story spinoff Lightyear, featuring the Space Ranger battling aliens and robots. Right from the visual effects to the intergalactic adventure, the movie looks like a visual treat. For starters, Chris Evans has voiced the lead's voice for the animated film.

Watch Trailer:

