In this day and age when cancel culture has lost all meaning and many on the internet are cancelled for simply stating their opinion, there is a popular celeb who feels it has gotten toxic as well. Lizzo expressed her thoughts on cancel culture and said there used to be "truly marginalized people" who would express their outrage, but now the culture has become "trendy, misused and misdirected" She also hopes that people are able to focus on real problems, instead of letting the toxicity continue. SZA Surprising Fans at Lizzo's LA Show Featured in HBO Max's Lizzo: Live In Concert Special.

View Tweet Here:

Lizzo says cancel culture is appropriation: “Cancel culture is appropriation. There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.” pic.twitter.com/qcOWyhP6Tn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2023

