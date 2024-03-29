Louis Gossett Jr, the actor who became the first black man to win both an Academy Award and an Emmy, passed away at the age of 87. Gossett's nephew confirmed the news that the actor died on Thursday, March 28, night in Santa Monica, California. Gossett won the Best Supporting Role award for his performance in An Officer and a Gentleman. The cause of death has not been revealed, but it was announced by the actor in 2010 that he had prostate cancer. IF Trailer: Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski's Live-Action Film Sees Imaginary Friends Coming to Life (Watch Video).

Louis Gossett Jr Dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away at the age of 87. He is known for his performances in ‘ROOTS’ and ‘AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN,’ for which he became the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. pic.twitter.com/GEujExfqR8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 29, 2024

