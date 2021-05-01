Lucifer's season 5 on Netflix was one of the most-watched series in India last year. Part 2 of the same is all set to hit the streamer on May 28. The first part ended with the confirmed thought that God is gracing the Earth. He did and then retired. Lucifer believes he is the new God now but there's a problem. 'Michael wants to be God too' in Lucifer's words. We so wish the mundane 'will he, will he not' dilemma between Lucifer and Chloe will finally be over but guess not, because the trailer suggests so.

Check out the trailer of the part of Lucifer's fifth season...

let the family fun begin 😈 which part made you say omd? season 5 part 2 of #lucifer drops may 28 on @netflix pic.twitter.com/jLdYqYquAX — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) April 30, 2021

