After Bruce Willis shockingly announce that he will be retiring, M Night Shyamalan has come out and showcased love and respect for him. Calling him his 'big brother' in a Twitter post, Shyamalan paid a heartfelt tribute to Willis. Willis and Shyamalan worked together on films like Unbreakable and The Sixth Sense. Bruce Willis retired from acting as the actor is suffering from Aphasia, a type of brain damage. The Die Hard star retires at the age of 67.

Check Out M Night Shyamalan's Post Below:

All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid. — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)