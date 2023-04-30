The Watchers will be directed by Ishana and produced by her father M Night Shyamalan. Dakota Fanning will play Mina, 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When she finds shelter, she becomes trapped with three strangers who are watched and stalked by creatures at night. The Equalizer 3 Trailer: Denzel Washington Returns As Robert McCall with Man on Fire Co-star Dakota Fanning! Film to Release on September 1.

View The Watchers Update:

