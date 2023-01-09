After receiving great word of mouth, M3GAN seems to be having a great time at the box office too. Grossing around $45 million worldwide, the film has already recovered its budget of $12 million, the film is already a huge success and the first week of gross looks to be great. M3GAN releases in India on January 13, 2023. M3GAN Review: Blumhouse's Horror Film is An Instant 'Cult Classic' Say Early Reactions, Call it a 'Killer Good Time'.

Check Out the Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)