Celeste O'Connor is the latest to join to Dakota Johnson's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web. O'Connor is best known for starring in films like Ghostbusters Afterlife and Selah and the Spades. The film will star Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, and will be directed by SJ Clarkson. Madame Web is scheduled to release in 2023. Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony's Spider-Man Spinoff!

