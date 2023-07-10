Pop icon Madonna has broken her silence since her hospitalisation and shared an optimistic message with her fans. Speaking out for the first time, the singer expressed her gratitude for the blessings in her life and reassured fans about her recovery. Madonna revealed that the current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of her tour, which had to be postponed due to her health issues. Instead, she aims to kick off her tour in Europe in October. Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, took to social media to explain that the legendary artist had been dealing with a serious bacterial infection but was now showing signs of improvement. Madonna Health Update: 'The Material Girl' Singer Is Discharged From Hospital And Recovering From Bacterial Infection!

Check Out The News Here:

Madonna speaks out for the first time since her hospitalization:

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredible grateful for all the blessings in my life … The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.” pic.twitter.com/2scCMlF3GZ

— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 10, 2023