Mark Ruffalo's wife Sunrise Coigney celebrates her 49th birthday on September 17. To mark her special day, Ruffalo took to Twitter and penned a sweet note. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to you, my friend, partner, lover. I am so grateful for you. It’s been an honor to know you and be with you though the years of our lives, you grow more beautiful, remarkable, and exciting with every turning of our world. Happy, HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!"

Check Out Mark Ruffalo's Tweet Below:

Happy Birthday to you, my friend, partner, lover. I am so grateful for you. It's been an honor to know you and be with you though the years of our lives, you grow more beautiful, remarkable, and exciting with every turning of our world. Happy, HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! pic.twitter.com/LvizKJVjK3 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 17, 2021

