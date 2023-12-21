Renowned Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is poised to receive the Honorary Golden Bear Lifetime Achievement Award at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival. The maestro, known for his recent directorial venture, Killers of the Flower Moon. will be lauded during a prestigious ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024, as announced by the festival. Esteemed in global cinema, Scorsese boasts a filmography of over 70 movies, encompassing timeless classics such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman. Martin Scorsese Reveals That Only Now is He 'Beginning to See the Possibility of What Cinema Could Be', Says There is 'No More Time' For Him to Tell Stories.

Martin Scorsese To Receive Honorary Golden Bear Lifetime Achievement:

The 74th Berlin International Film Festival will award US-director, producer and screenwriter Martin Scorsese the Honorary Golden Bear for his lifetime achievement in an award ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024. Read all: https://t.co/5vEb0GJNaD pic.twitter.com/SAVcrsX33U — Berlinale (@berlinale) December 21, 2023

