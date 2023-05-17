In a recent interview talking about his upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, director Martin Scorsese was asked a very interesting question about his drive to get behind the camera, and the legendary director gave an equally interesting answer as well. Scorsese revealed that only now is he seeing the "possibility" of what cinema could be and reflected on Akira Kurosawa's Oscar acceptance. The director also spoke about how he wants to tell more stories, but there is "no more time." Martin Scorsese Birthday Special: From The Departed to Goodfellas, 5 Best Gangster Movies of the Acclaimed Director!

Check Out Martin Scorsese's Excerpts From the Interview:

This broke my heart, man. Just broke my heart. https://t.co/p56ytGMssh pic.twitter.com/HSbJM1A7MN — Devarsi Ghosh (@devarsighosh) May 16, 2023

