The friendship between Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani in famous American sitcom Friends stood as a testament to the enduring power of camaraderie and loyalty. Now, almost a week after attending the funeral of Matthew Perry in Los Angeles on November 14, Matt LeBlanc, aka Joey, finally bid adieu to his best friend Chandler Bing. In an emotional post shared on Instagram, LeBlanc couldn't hide his sorrow and pain as he addressed Matthew and bid him a final goodbye. He goes on to add, 'It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you, and I’ll never forget you. Never.' Matt shared the emotional post with a couple of pictures from FRIENDS. Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Netizens Pay Tribute to FRIENDS’ Chandler Bing, Share Pics of the Actor From the Popular Show on X.

Check Mat LeBlanc's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc)

