Megan Thee Stallion was spotted at Lautaro Martínez's wedding where he got married to Agustina Gandolfo. Dressed in an olive green see through midi cut-out dress with jewellery and red hair, Megan could be seen talking and holding hands with football player Romelu Lukaku, who wore a grey suit and black clothing underneath. No confirmation has yet been made about the kind of relationship Megan and Romelu have. Megan Thee Stallion Throws the First Pitch at Astros vs Sox Game in Her Hometown of Houston.

View Megan and Romelu's Pics:

Megan Thee Stallion and soccer player Romelu Lukaku seen holding hands at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding. https://t.co/dCgzwLAotF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 30, 2023

Check Out Megan's Outfit:

Megan Thee Stallion looks gorgeous at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding. https://t.co/FUeRbZHqQq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 30, 2023

