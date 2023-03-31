Megan Thee Stallion is back in her hometown and attended the Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox game to throw the first pitch. She wore a jersey with Astros written on it, which she tied up to look like a crop top, and white jeans with white shoes. She paired her whole look with two large necklaces. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday: Boldest Looks of the Rapper on the Red Carpet.

Watch Megan Throw the First Pitch:

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩 🍿: White Sox-Astros 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

