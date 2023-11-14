In a poignant display of solidarity, Melanie Martinez delivered a powerful message at her recent concert. Grasping the Palestinian flag adorned with a compelling slogan— "Free Palestine, Ceasefire Now"— the singer made a bold statement, amplifying her support for the cause. The moment, captured in a video, resonated across social media platforms, drawing attention to the artist's commitment to global issues. Bella Hadid Breaks Silence on Israel-Hamas War, Supermodel Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Amid ‘Intricate and Horrifying’ Weeks.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Melanie Martinez shows her support for Palestine at a recent concert. pic.twitter.com/Gz8WY8N6xo — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)