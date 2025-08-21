Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, August 21, he will approve the takeover of Gaza City while also restarting negotiations with Hamas aimed at returning all of Israel’s remaining hostages. According to the AP, Benjamin Netanyahu will push for ending the war on Israel’s terms. "We are at a decisive stage. I arrived today at the Gaza Division to approve the plans presented by the IDF to me and the defence minister for the takeover of Gaza City and the defeat of Hamas," Netanyahu said. US Slaps Sanctions on ICC Judges Over Arrest Warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, France Expresses Dismay.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Approve Plans To Take Over Gaza City

