Michael Gray who played the original Billy Batson aka Shazam in the series from the 70s, met Zachary Levi who plays the present day Shazam. Michael also made a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods which released on March 17. This is sure a great treat for fans who love the superhero and were fans of the Shazam! series as well.

Zachary Levi and Michael Gray

