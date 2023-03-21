Director David F Sandberg seems to be done with superhero movies. Directing 2019s Shazam! and its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Sandberg in a Twitter thread confirmed that he is read to step back from the genre. Saying that he is looking forward to "disconnecting" from the online discourse surrounding superhero movies as it stresses him out, Sandberg said that he is "eager" to delve back into horror. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Movie Review: Zachary Levi’s DC Film Is a Delightful Time That Packs in a Lot of Heart! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Twitter Thread by David F Sandberg:

On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film 🤷‍♂️ I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2023

As I’ve been saying for a while now I’m very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam I’m definitely done with superheroes for now. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2023

Just to be clear, I don’t regret even for a second making the Shazam movies. I’ve learned so much and gotten to work with some truly amazing people. Will forever be grateful that I got to direct two of these! They’ve been very challenging but valuable experiences. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2023

One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)