Director David F Sandberg seems to be done with superhero movies. Directing 2019s Shazam! and its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Sandberg in a Twitter thread confirmed that he is read to step back from the genre. Saying that he is looking forward to "disconnecting" from the online discourse surrounding superhero movies as it stresses him out, Sandberg said that he is "eager" to delve back into horror. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Movie Review: Zachary Levi’s DC Film Is a Delightful Time That Packs in a Lot of Heart! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Twitter Thread by David F Sandberg:

