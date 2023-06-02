Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrated their engagement at a private party with family. Jake dressed in a green and white suit, was seen posing with Millie Bobby Brown who wore a white two piece set of a bralette top and skirt, outlined with pearls. Congratulations to the happy couple! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Engaged: 7 Times When This Couple Proved They Are a Match Made in Heaven.

Millie and Jake's Pics from the Party

