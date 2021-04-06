Considering the date of release of Mortal Kombat in the US and the lockdown norms in certain states, the film's theatrical release in India has been pushed to April 23. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Helmed by Simon McQuoid, the scripting of the film is done by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)