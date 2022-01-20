Fistful of Vengeance trailer is out! The film is based on the supernatural action series Wu Assassins. The 90-minute film will feature the original cast members of Wu Assassins Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao and JuJu Chan Szeto. The movie is slated to release on Netflix on February 17.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

