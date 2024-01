the enigmatic trailer for Mothers' Instinct teases Benoît Delhomme's directorial debut in a spine-chilling psychological thriller. A remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse's acclaimed 2018 French film, this adaptation of Barbara Abel's Behind the Hatred unravels the haunting narrative of two 1960s housewives, Alice and Céline, played by Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Their seemingly perfect lives in the '60s suburbs are shattered by a tragic incident involving their children, thrusting their friendship into a downward spiral. As the gripping trailer hints at a harrowing domestic drama, the film delves into the murky depths of maternal bonds tainted by guilt and paranoia. This unnerving tale exposes the darker facets of friendship, as Alice and Céline navigate a haunting battle of wills amidst the haunting aftermath of a heart-rending accident that tests the very essence of their relationship. Mothers’ Instinct: Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway to Reunite for a Psychological-Thriller Set in the 60s.