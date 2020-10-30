Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway will co-star in the psychological thriller, Mothers Instinct. The actors play best friends and neighbours, who live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Set in the 1960s, the story goes on to narrate how their harmony is shattered by a tragic accident, and how they explore a sisterly bond. Blackout: Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornish, Nick Nolte and Omar Chaparro to Star in Mexico Set Action-Thriller

Olivier Masset-Depasse will direct the English remake of his 2018 Belgian-French film, "Duelles". The film is based on the novel "Derrière la Haine" by Barbara Abel. Sarah Conradt will adapt the script for screen. Apart from starring, Chastain also produces the project. Oscar-Winning Filmmaker John Ridley to Write and Direct a Paranormal-Thriller For Blumhouse

"It takes actors of Jessica and Anne's caliber to communicate the intricacy of these two role," Masset-Depasse said, adding: "The relationship between a mother and child is the most powerful connection between two human beings. When this bond is severed, it calls into question conventional morality and even sanity. In the behind-closed-doors atmosphere of 1960's America, 'Mothers' Instinct' becomes a terrifying, high-pressure powder keg."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).