Dawn Lyn who is famous for her role as Dorothy "Dodie" Harper-Douglas, in the sitcom My Three Sons has gone into a coma. She recently had surgery to remove a brain tumor. Her condition was revealed on social media by her former co-stars including Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole who urged fans to 'pray' for Dawn's recovery. Tim Roth’s Son, Musician Michael Cormac Dies of Cancer at 25.

