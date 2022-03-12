Joaquin Phoenix recently was spotted on the set of Kitbag. The set photos gave us our first look at the actor as Napoleon. The movie which is simply titled Napoleon, depicts the French leader's rise to power and his relationship with Empress Josephine. The movie is being directed by Ridley Scott and will release on Apple TV+.

Check Out The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

