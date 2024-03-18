Netflix collaborated with Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbo to develop a new Nordic noir series, Harry Hole, based on Nesbo's bestselling novel The Devil's Star. The series will follow the adventures of Harry Hole, a complex and introverted homicide detective portrayed in Nesbo's gripping novels. With Universal Working Title producing and Nesbo writing the script, the series is set for a 2026 debut. Stranger Things S5: Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready to Bid Adieu to Hawkins and Her Character Eleven in the Final Season!

Netflix To Produce Harry Hole Series

