Netflix To Produce Harry Hole Series
A series adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s ‘HARRY HOLE’ book series is in the works at Netflix.
One of the books was previously adapted into the film ‘THE SNOWMAN’ in 2017. pic.twitter.com/4Yhov6dT7k
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 18, 2024
