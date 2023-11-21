Jason Bourne might see a revival. Universal is developing a fresh take on the action franchise, with Edward Berger, known for directing All Quiet on the Western Front, leading the charge, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Although Matt Damon, who rose to fame as an action star through the role in the early 2000s, can reprise his role, however there's currently no script and thus no confirmed star commitments. Damon portrayed Bourne in a trilogy of films from 2002 to 2007, returning to the role in 2016’s Jason Bourne. These movies, based on the novels by the late author Robert Ludlum, follow a government operative who loses his memory and becomes hunted by his own country. Additionally, Jeremy Renner starred in a spinoff, 2012’s The Bourne Legacy. Kissing Scarlett Johansson is 'Hell'? Matt Damon Reveals He Felt So While Shooting Intimate Scene in We Bought a Zoo.

