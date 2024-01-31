Renowned actress Nia Long is set to share the screen with Jaafar Jackson and Colman Domingo in the upcoming biopic Michael. Long will portray Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson's mother and the Jackson family's central figure. Lionsgate revealed Long's addition to the cast on Tuesday as Michael continues its production journey, aiming for an 18 April 18, 2025, theatrical release. Michael Jackson Biopic in Development at Lionsgate, to be Helmed by Antoine Fuqua.

