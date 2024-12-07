Paris Jackson, the daughter of the iconic Michael Jackson, confirmed her engagement to music producer Justin Long. The 26-year-old actress shared the joyous news on Instagram on December 6, marking her partner's birthday with a heartfelt post. The post features a heartwarming snapshot of Long kneeling down with a ring box in hand, capturing the magical moment of the proposal. Jackson's Instagram stories further unveiled intimate details, including a close-up of the stunning square-shaped diamond engagement ring adorning her finger. Have a look! One Spoon of Chocolate: Shameik Moore and Paris Jackson Take Lead Roles in RZA’s Upcoming Film.

Paris Jackson Gets Engaged to Justin Long

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)