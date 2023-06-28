Following the announcement that David Corenswet has been cast as Superman in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, fans sent their love towards Nicholas Hoult who was in running to play the role as well but lost out, making this the second DC character after Batman he got rejected for. Feeling bad for the star, fans were sure to let him know that he definitely is a man of talent. Here are some of the tweets. Superman Legacy: Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney to Screen-Test as Clark Kent for James Gunn's DC Film - Reports.

Love and Support!

Sending SO MUCH love and support to Nicholas Hoult right now, you got this ⚡️❤️ — Bella Ramsey emmy campaign manager (@rejectedhannah) June 27, 2023

An Arrested Development Meme for Everything!

nicholas hoult every time he leaves the WB lot https://t.co/UAKC6U7Afo pic.twitter.com/D8qdTAErCc — Little Miss Iron Deficiency (@holdthegirI) June 27, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence Said it the Best...

Nicholas Hoult right now pic.twitter.com/DxhomhUe1W — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) June 27, 2023

Here is Hoping!

I really feel for Nicholas Hoult and hope he plays Lex or Batman or Brainiac or Joker or Manchester Black or one of fifty other characters coming in the DCU. I'm sure @JamesGunn has a plan. — Nando (@NandovMovies) June 27, 2023

Definitely Deserves It!

Nicholas Hoult lost out on both The Batman and Superman: Legacy. I really hope he gets to play a big lead superhero on the big screen one day. He deserves it! pic.twitter.com/si06QmhDVH — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) June 27, 2023

