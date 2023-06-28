Following the announcement that David Corenswet has been cast as Superman in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, fans sent their love towards Nicholas Hoult who was in running to play the role as well but lost out, making this the second DC character after Batman he got rejected for. Feeling bad for the star, fans were sure to let him know that he definitely is a man of talent. Here are some of the tweets. Superman Legacy: Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney to Screen-Test as Clark Kent for James Gunn's DC Film - Reports.

Love and Support!

An Arrested Development Meme for Everything!

Jennifer Lawrence Said it the Best...

Here is Hoping!

Definitely Deserves It!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)