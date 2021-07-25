Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's husband, and an American Rockstar suffered a rib injury a few days back on the sets of a show. We didn't know much about how it happened and what is this show Now, we do. The Jonas brothers shot for a special Olympics episode where they compete against each other in various sports and during a biking contest, Nick hurt himself badly. The crash video is now out and it has already gone viral.

