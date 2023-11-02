Be it celebs or commoners, all are hooked to the viral meme ‘Just Looking Like a Wow’ liner. From putting up videos or complimenting someone, one just can’t stop using this famous meme. Nick Jonas too took to Instagram to compliment Priyanka Chopra’s look in green saree. This was her look for the launch event of Jio World Plaza. The singer shared a pic of his wife on his Insta Story and wrote, “So Beautiful So Elegant, Just Looking Like A Wow”. Nita Mukesh Ambani Can’t Stop Blushing After Ranveer Singh Compliments Her Saying ‘Just Looking Like a Wow’ During Jio World Plaza Launch Ceremony (Watch Viral Video).

Nick Jonas’ Post Praising Priyanka Chopra

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nickjonas)

