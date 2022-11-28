At a charity fundraiser, Nicole Kidman made a bid for the hat that Hugh Jackman wore in his run in the revived The Music Man. In a clip going viral on social media, Nicole is seen bidding for the hat at 100,000 dollars. Huge Jackman shared the clip on his Twitter handle. Nicole Kidman to Be Honoured with AFI Life Achievement Award.

Take a look:

