The winners of the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced. Christopher Nolan, Emma Stone and Paul Giamatti are among the ones who bagged the top honours. Oppenheimer won the Best Picture award, while the Beef won in the Best Limited Series category. Let’s take a look at the complete list of winners below: Critics Choice Awards 2024: Barbie Shines With 18 Nods Alongside Oppenheimer and Poor Things – See Full List.
Best Picture – Oppenheimer
Congratulations to “Oppenheimer”⭐️
The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PICTURE!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/NEzIv9UMhX
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Director – Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
Congratulations to Christopher Nolan, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DIRECTOR for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/jkd1s7sJQ4
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actor – Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/ADqdcEnh58
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actress – Emma Stone in Poor Things
Congratulations to Emma Stone, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS for her role in “Poor Things”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #PoorThingsFilm @PoorThingsFilm pic.twitter.com/4NkBGeqosR
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Limited Series – Beef
Congratulations to “Beef”⭐️
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST LIMITED SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/bggIBF0m3L
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Drama Series – Succession
Congratulations to “Succession”⭐️
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DRAMA SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/Z969CB36Rq
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Hair And Makeup – Barbie
Congratulations to “Barbie,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/s56LeF1JIM
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Visual Effects – Oppenheimer
Congratulations to “Oppenheimer,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST VISUAL EFFECTS⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/6zWt6Cggpc
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Editing – Oppenheimer
Congratulations to Jennifer Lame, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST EDITING for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/8CgqtaD0Av
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Comedy Series – The Bear
Congratulations to “The Bear”⭐️
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/IzJTTTmdh5
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actor In A Drama Series – Kieran Culkin for Succession
Congratulations to Kieran Culkin, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES for “Succession”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/KJMQALzq1g
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actress In A Drama Series – Sarah Snook for Succession
Congratulations to Sarah Snook, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “Succession”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/qGOYXl7twd
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Talk Show – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Congratulations to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”⭐️
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST TALK SHOW!#CriticsChoiceAwards #LastWeekTonight @LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/pYdEDBTYi5
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Comedy Special – John Mulaney: Baby J
Congratulations to “John Mulaney: Baby J”⭐️
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY SPECIAL!#CriticsChoiceAwards #JohnMulaney @Mulaney pic.twitter.com/M0Dvx8twwc
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Foreign Language Series – Lupin
Congratulations to “Lupin”⭐️
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Lupin pic.twitter.com/h5AtvLDmuJ
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Animated Series – Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Congratulations to “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”⭐️
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ANIMATED SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #ScottPilgrim pic.twitter.com/QH3FlSMXhv
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Movie Made For Television – Quiz Lady
Congratulations to “Quiz Lady”⭐️
The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION!#CriticsChoiceAwards #QuizLady @Hulu pic.twitter.com/SXpTK5lTwT
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Career Achievement Award – Harrison Ford
Congratulations to legendary actor, Harrison Ford, who has been honored with the CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards⭐️#CriticsChoice #HarrisonFord pic.twitter.com/SKFHFvEqnt
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Acting Ensemble – Oppenheimer
Congratulations to “Oppenheimer,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/Xsm3VWNqj4
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Comedy – Barbie
Congratulations to “Barbie,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/f16jSK6F4L
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Costume Design – Jacqueline Durran for Barbie
Congratulations to Jacqueline Durran, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COSTUME DESIGN for “Barbie”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/3FaJZVzOIC
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Score – Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer
Congratulations to Ludwig Göransson, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SCORE for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/hUwEQkPINA
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Adapted Screenplay – Cord Jefferson for American Fiction
Congratulations to Cord Jefferson, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY for “American Fiction”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #AmericanFiction pic.twitter.com/UjAkTND826
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Original Screenplay – Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach for Barbie
Congratulations to Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY for “Barbie"⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/cPNJ1oNWre
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actor In A Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
Congratulations to Jeremy Allen White, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/JwcpzTcnjY
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actress In A Comedy Series – Ayo Edebiri in The Bear
Congratulations to Ayo Edebiri, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/a9gZbiItMh
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Production Design – Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer for Barbie
Congratulations to Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN for “Barbie”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/oMt3FZ5Qb5
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Foreign Language Film – Anatomy of a Fall
Congratulations to “Anatomy of a Fall,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #AnatomyOfAFall pic.twitter.com/fcv4ui9F4u
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Cinematography – Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer
Congratulations to Hoyte van Hoytema, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/aa3nD7Xmqy
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Song – “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
Congratulations to “Barbie,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SONG for “I’m Just Ken”⭐️ pic.twitter.com/f5t7xoW1hD
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Seeher Award – America Ferrera
Congratulations to Emmy award-winning actor, director and producer, America Ferrera, who has been honored with the SEEHER AWARD at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards⭐️#CriticsChoice #AmericaFerrera #SeeHer @SeeHerOfficial pic.twitter.com/13248Sitvr
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actor In A Limited Series – Steven Yeun in Beef
Congratulations to Steven Yeun, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/xLH1U5HXMW
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actress In A Limited Series – Ali Wong in Beef
Congratulations to Ali Wong, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/9mXr8VPQjy
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building
Congratulations to Meryl Streep, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “Only Murders in the Building”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #OMITB @OnlyMurdersHulu pic.twitter.com/dO4dYnVTdl
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear
Congratulations to Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for "The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/9Bp6xHl4cX
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
Congratulations to Billy Crudup, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Morning Show”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheMorningShow @TheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/uL8aFlDUJd
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown
Congratulations to Elizabeth Debicki, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Crown”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheCrown @TheCrownNetflix pic.twitter.com/ghXU5vIlsp
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Maria Bello in Beef
Congratulations to Maria Bello, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/4kvzkAMGrE
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers
Congratulations to Jonathan Bailey, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Fellow Travelers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #FellowTravelers pic.twitter.com/Kn0QWMsd2o
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr in Oppenheimer
Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR for his role in “Oppenheimer"⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/hknXmpCXvu
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers
Congratulations to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS for her role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/T4WZ1InJIa
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Animated Feature – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Congratulations to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ANIMATED FEATURE⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Spiderverse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/b6egTpmQXi
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 14, 2024
Best Young Actor/Actress – Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers
Congratulations to Dominic Sessa, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS for his role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/Ir9rksD1jo
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 14, 2024
