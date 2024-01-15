The winners of the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced. Christopher Nolan, Emma Stone and Paul Giamatti are among the ones who bagged the top honours. Oppenheimer won the Best Picture award, while the Beef won in the Best Limited Series category. Let’s take a look at the complete list of winners below: Critics Choice Awards 2024: Barbie Shines With 18 Nods Alongside Oppenheimer and Poor Things – See Full List.

Best PictureOppenheimer

Best Director – Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Best Actor – Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

Best Actress – Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Limited SeriesBeef

Best Drama SeriesSuccession

Best Hair And MakeupBarbie

Best Visual EffectsOppenheimer

Best EditingOppenheimer

Best Comedy SeriesThe Bear

Best Actor In A Drama Series – Kieran Culkin for Succession

Best Actress In A Drama Series – Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Talk ShowLast Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy SpecialJohn Mulaney: Baby J

Best Foreign Language SeriesLupin

Best Animated SeriesScott Pilgrim Takes Off

Best Movie Made For TelevisionQuiz Lady

Career Achievement Award – Harrison Ford

Best Acting Ensemble Oppenheimer

Best ComedyBarbie

Best Costume Design – Jacqueline Durran for Barbie

Best Score – Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

Best Adapted Screenplay – Cord Jefferson for American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay – Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach for Barbie

Best Actor In A Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Best Actress In A Comedy Series – Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Best Production Design – Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer for Barbie

Best Foreign Language Film Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography – Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer

Best Song – “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

Seeher Award – America Ferrera

Best Actor In A Limited Series – Steven Yeun in Beef

Best Actress In A Limited Series – Ali Wong in Beef

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Maria Bello in Beef

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers

Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr in Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Animated FeatureSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Young Actor/Actress – Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers

