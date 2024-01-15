The winners of the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced. Christopher Nolan, Emma Stone and Paul Giamatti are among the ones who bagged the top honours. Oppenheimer won the Best Picture award, while the Beef won in the Best Limited Series category. Let’s take a look at the complete list of winners below: Critics Choice Awards 2024: Barbie Shines With 18 Nods Alongside Oppenheimer and Poor Things – See Full List.

Best Picture – Oppenheimer

Best Director – Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Best Actor – Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/ADqdcEnh58 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actress – Emma Stone in Poor Things

Congratulations to Emma Stone, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS for her role in “Poor Things”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #PoorThingsFilm @PoorThingsFilm pic.twitter.com/4NkBGeqosR — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Limited Series – Beef

Best Drama Series – Succession

Best Hair And Makeup – Barbie

Best Visual Effects – Oppenheimer

Best Editing – Oppenheimer

Best Comedy Series – The Bear

Best Actor In A Drama Series – Kieran Culkin for Succession

Congratulations to Kieran Culkin, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES for “Succession”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/KJMQALzq1g — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actress In A Drama Series – Sarah Snook for Succession

Congratulations to Sarah Snook, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “Succession”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/qGOYXl7twd — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Talk Show – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Congratulations to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”⭐️ The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST TALK SHOW!#CriticsChoiceAwards #LastWeekTonight @LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/pYdEDBTYi5 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Comedy Special – John Mulaney: Baby J

Best Foreign Language Series – Lupin

Congratulations to “Lupin”⭐️ The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Lupin pic.twitter.com/h5AtvLDmuJ — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Animated Series – Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Congratulations to “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”⭐️ The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ANIMATED SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #ScottPilgrim pic.twitter.com/QH3FlSMXhv — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Movie Made For Television – Quiz Lady

Career Achievement Award – Harrison Ford

Congratulations to legendary actor, Harrison Ford, who has been honored with the CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards⭐️#CriticsChoice #HarrisonFord pic.twitter.com/SKFHFvEqnt — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Acting Ensemble – Oppenheimer

Best Comedy – Barbie

Best Costume Design – Jacqueline Durran for Barbie

Best Score – Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

Best Adapted Screenplay – Cord Jefferson for American Fiction

Congratulations to Cord Jefferson, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY for “American Fiction”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #AmericanFiction pic.twitter.com/UjAkTND826 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Original Screenplay – Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach for Barbie

Congratulations to Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY for “Barbie"⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/cPNJ1oNWre — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actor In A Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Congratulations to Jeremy Allen White, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/JwcpzTcnjY — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actress In A Comedy Series – Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Congratulations to Ayo Edebiri, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/a9gZbiItMh — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Production Design – Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer for Barbie

Congratulations to Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN for “Barbie”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/oMt3FZ5Qb5 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Foreign Language Film – Anatomy of a Fall

Congratulations to “Anatomy of a Fall,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #AnatomyOfAFall pic.twitter.com/fcv4ui9F4u — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Cinematography – Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer

Best Song – “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

Congratulations to “Barbie,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SONG for “I’m Just Ken”⭐️ pic.twitter.com/f5t7xoW1hD — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Seeher Award – America Ferrera

Congratulations to Emmy award-winning actor, director and producer, America Ferrera, who has been honored with the SEEHER AWARD at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards⭐️#CriticsChoice #AmericaFerrera #SeeHer @SeeHerOfficial pic.twitter.com/13248Sitvr — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actor In A Limited Series – Steven Yeun in Beef

Congratulations to Steven Yeun, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/xLH1U5HXMW — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actress In A Limited Series – Ali Wong in Beef

Congratulations to Ali Wong, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/9mXr8VPQjy — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building

Congratulations to Meryl Streep, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “Only Murders in the Building”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #OMITB @OnlyMurdersHulu pic.twitter.com/dO4dYnVTdl — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear

Congratulations to Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for "The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/9Bp6xHl4cX — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Congratulations to Billy Crudup, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Morning Show”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheMorningShow @TheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/uL8aFlDUJd — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown

Congratulations to Elizabeth Debicki, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Crown”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheCrown @TheCrownNetflix pic.twitter.com/ghXU5vIlsp — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Maria Bello in Beef

Congratulations to Maria Bello, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/4kvzkAMGrE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers

Congratulations to Jonathan Bailey, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Fellow Travelers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #FellowTravelers pic.twitter.com/Kn0QWMsd2o — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr in Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Congratulations to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS for her role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/T4WZ1InJIa — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Animated Feature – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Young Actor/Actress – Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers

Congratulations to Dominic Sessa, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS for his role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/Ir9rksD1jo — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 14, 2024

