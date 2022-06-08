The new horror/thriller film called Nope stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea and is directed by Jordan Peele. The makers released new character posters and fans are excited yet terrified. Jordan Peele's other horror/thriller movies Get Out and Us were a big success and he became the first African American to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Nope is set to release on July 22 in the US. Nope Trailer: Jordan Peele’s Sci-Fi Horror Film Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer Looks Dark and Terrifying.

Check out the tweet:

Check out the character posters for Jordan Peele's upcoming film 'Nope', starring Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya and Brandon Perea. pic.twitter.com/ubUxdbg7rO — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) June 7, 2022

