The VMAs 2021 are finally over. After much anticipation about who will perform and who will bag the most awards, the award night had quite some surprises for the artists. Olivia Rodrigo, BTS were amongst the first few artists who bagged awards at the event.

Rodrigo took home three awards, including best new artist and song of the year for Drivers License. BTS was named group of the year and won best K-Pop for single Butter.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS win early awards in VMA show packed with surprises https://t.co/uliyTmsNRA pic.twitter.com/i2SuK2viVY — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2021

