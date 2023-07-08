As Oppenheimer's release date draws closer, a new interesting detail about the film has come to light. Director Christopher Nolan said that a sex scene with full nudity will be included between Florence Pugh who plays Jean Tatlock, Robert's ex, and Cillian Murphy who plays Oppenheimer. Christopher also added that the facet of love stories in the film "is as strong as I’ve ever done". Oppenheimer: Director Christopher Nolan Says He Wrote the Screenplay for Movie From a First-Person Perspective.

