The first teaser for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has leaked and it looks glorious! With the teaser being attached to the screenings of Jordan Peele's Nope, some members of the audience ended up recorded the trailer and uploading it online. The teaser features voiceovers from the cast members of the film as it finally cuts to Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer releases in theatres on July 21, 2023. Oppenheimer Release Date: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh’s Film by Christopher Nolan To Arrive in Theatres on July 21, 2023!

Check Out The Trailer:

"You gave them the power to destroy themselves." 💣✨ Here's the better version of the #OPPENHEIMER Trailer Teaser (Video Recording) during the NOPE Screening.🎥 @mraxto#ChristopherNolan #CillianMurphy pic.twitter.com/ebnaCgXera — Oppenheimer - A Film by Christopher Nolan (@OppenheimerATOM) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)