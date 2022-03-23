Another day, another casting announcement for Christopher Nolan's upcoming Oppenheimer. It looks like the casting isn't going to stop anytime soon as Alex Wolff of Hereditary fame was just cast in the film. Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy releases on July 21, 2023.

Check Out The Source Below:

Alex Wolff has been cast alongside Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Devon Bostick, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck & David Dastmalchian in Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’ (Source: https://t.co/ZAHlq011ni) pic.twitter.com/nCEJI0cYej — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)