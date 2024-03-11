Emma Stone won the Best Actress for Poor Things at the 96th Academy Awards. A video capturing the Oscar-winning actress during the prestigious event has gone viral on social media platforms, where she is seen experiencing a wardrobe malfunction as she walks up to the stage to accept the award. In the video, Emma’s peplum dress zipper appears to be broken, and she says, ‘My dress is broken’. She even jokingly adds, ‘I think it happened during I’m Just Ken’. Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Wins Best Actress Award for Poor Things.

Emma Stone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Oscars 2024

🚨 BREAKING: EMMA STONE WINS BEST ACTRESS AND HAS A WARDROBE MALFUNCTION pic.twitter.com/5gxnme0VU5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone About Her Dress During The Acceptance Speech

(WATCH) Emma Stone's acceptance speech as she wins Best Actress for 'Poor Things' at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3xgycGDrS6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2024

