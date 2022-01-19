The first-look trailer of Outlander Season 6 has finally been dropped by the makers and it screams danger for the Frasers. Starring Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitríona Balfe) in key roles, the almost two-minute preview shows us how the time traveler and her husband deal with potential threats from every side. The show premieres on March 6, 2022.

Watch Outlander Season 6 Trailer:

