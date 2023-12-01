Paul Walker's legacy endures in the succeeding generation. A decade after the actor's tragic car accident, his Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel reminisced about the enduring impact he left behind. Posting a throwback photo on Instagram from November 30, Vin shared a cherished moment featuring his daughter Hania affectionately engaged with Paul, both gazing at a phone. Vin expressed, 'This remains one of my all-time favourite images' and added, 'I will see you again'. It has now been nine years since Paul Walker passed away in a car crash. Paul Walker's 10th Death Anniversary: Daughter Meadow Walker Shares Heartwarming Throwback Video Of Her Dad, Says 'I Love You Forever'.

Vin Diesel Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor Paul Walker:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

