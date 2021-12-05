As if John Cena's Peacemaker was not entertaining enough, HBO Max Brasil gave fans a glimpse of his BFF who is obsessed with him. John Cena, director James Gunn and Freddie Stroma who plays the role of Peacemaker's BFF talk about the character. Named Vigilante, he loves to work with our main hero and he will definitely become one of your favourite DC characters.

Check Out The Video Below:

Eu te entendo, Vigilante, eu também faria de tudo pra ser BFF do Peacemaker 😭 A minha nova série com o herói mais pacífico do Multiverso DC chega em janeiro, só na HBO Max 🔥 #CCXPWorlds #HBOMaxNaCCXP @JohnCena @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/ETEQkMaqFZ — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) December 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)