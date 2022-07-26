Pearl is a prequel to the horror film X and Mia Goth reprises her role as the titular character. Pearl is set during World War I and explores how the cabin, where X took place, was used as a boarding house during the war. It is also a backstory on how Pearl became the person she was. The film is set to release in theatres on September 16. X Trailer: In Mia Goth-Jenna Ortega's Horror Film, a Porn Movie Shoot Goes Horribly Wrong!

Watch Trailer Here:

Mia Goth and David Corenswet star in first trailer for Ti West’s ‘X’ prequel ‘PEARL’. The film releases on September 16 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/COR076dAMr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2022

