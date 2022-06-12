After leaving a mark in Paris for a brand endorsement with buddies Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back to Citadel sets. As the actress took to Instagram and shared a series of clicks wherein she tagged herself as a 'snack'. In the pics, she can be seen in an oversized white shirt and messy hairdo. Hottie and how! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is a Sight to Behold in Black-White Ruffle Gown by Robert Wun at an Event in Paris (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

