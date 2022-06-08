Priyanka Chopra Jonas is slaying it in the West! Well, after making quite a noise for chilling with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa, the actress now has grabbed headlines for her fashion, as she stunned in a black-and-white gown at an event in Paris. PC was seen wearing a ruffled gown with strappy pattern by Robert Wun and looked magnificent in it. Not to miss, how she completed her dramatic look with a statement neckpiece. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Chills With Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa at an Event in Paris (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Robert Wun:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBERT WUN• (@robertwun)

