Nick Jonas has posted lovely pictures on social media from Diwali 2022 celebration with his family. The singer is seen all smiles as he poses with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. The trio looked stunning together in coordinated outfits for Diwali celebration. Nick mentioned in his post, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all.” Priyanka Chopra Drops New Picture of Daughter Malti Marie on Insta Story and It’s Super Cute!

Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)